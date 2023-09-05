The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest to return to the championship game for the fourth time in five years as they open the 2023 NFL season Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Coverage of the Chiefs taking on the Lions begins LIVE on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Other key Sunday matchups in the opening week of action include first overall pick Bryce Young making his debut for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT, and a potential AFC playoff preview at 4:25p.m. ET / 1:25p.m. PT between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

How to watch NFL action throughout the season on TSN

NFL Sunday

TSN kicks off NFL Sunday with NFL Countdown, followed by Kirk Cousins and the defending NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings taking on Baker Mayfield and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

Jordan Love then makes his starting quarterback debut with the Green Bay Packers against Justin Fields and their long-time rival Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT.

NFL Sunday coverage begins LIVE on at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

The action then moves to prime time with Sunday Night Football featuring an NFC East clash between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on TSN3/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Monday Night Football on TSN

TSN has Monday Night Football all season long, beginning with Aaron Rodgers' debut in New York for the Jets against Josh Allen the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Coverage of Monday Night Football begins LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

