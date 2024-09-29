BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry busted out the longest run in franchise history on the way to a 199-yard game, Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and the Baltimore Ravens handed Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season, 35-10 on Sunday night.

Henry took his first handoff 87 yards to the house to give the Ravens (2-2) an early lead they never relinquished. Jackson, the two-time and reigning NFL MVP, completed 13 of 18 passes for 156 yards with TD throws to Henry and Justice Hill and ran for 54 yards, with Buffalo (3-1) finding no answers to stop Baltimore's offense.

Henry tormented the Bills in prime time for the second time in his career, averaging 8.3 yards on his 24 carries three years after running for 143 yards and three TDs against them while with Tennessee. His 5-yard reception from Jackson in the end zone in the second quarter was just the fourth TD catch of his career and first since 2019.

So much went right for the Ravens that even when Henry fumbled at the goal line early in the fourth, Patrick Ricard fell on the ball for their fifth touchdown of the night.

It was the opposite for Buffalo as a bevy of injuries on defense finally took their toll and a lack of depth, playmakers and experience was exposed for a team that looked like one of the league's best through the opening three weeks. Allen, who scrambled to make one spectacular 52-yard throw to Khalil Shakir that set up Ty Johnson's TD run, fumbled trying to make another play and was 16 of 29 passing for 180 yards.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Allen and Josh Johnson took over for Jackson for the final drives. The Ravens outgained the Bills 427 yards to 236.

Bills streaks end

The Bills' NFL-record streak of 43 consecutive regular-season games without a loss by six or more points came to an end. Their last defeat this lopsided was 41-15 to Indianapolis on Nov. 21, 2021 — also the last time they allowed as many yards rushing.

Buffalo's run of eight consecutive regular-season wins, the longest active in the league, also ended.

On an individual basis, the Allen-to-Shakir connection that resulted in 30 consecutive targets caught ended with pass breakup late in the second half. It was the most in a row by a receiver since at least 1991.

