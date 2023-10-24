The Detroit Lions announced the release of veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on Tuesday.

The move comes after Jones announced he was taking a leave from football to attend to a personal matter.

Jones, 33, was in his 11th season in the NFL and in his second stint with the Lions.

"I just want to say that I have so much love and respect for the Ford Family, the city of Detroit, my teammates and coaches," Jones wrote. "To be brief, I am stepping away from the team to take care of personal family matters. Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar. This organization has been amazing showing love and support for myself and my family over the years and this time is no different. For that I am appreciative. To my brothers and coaches, I will be rooting for you every step of the way! This is the year! Go get it!"

A native of Los Angeles, Jones had five receptions on 10 targets for 35 yards this season. He previously played for the Lions from 2016 to 2020.

Having also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones is a veteran of 151 career games.