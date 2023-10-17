Dolphins - Eagles Sunday night showdown highlights Week 7 NFL action on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, highlighted by a showdown between two 5-1 teams on Sunday night as the Miami Dolphins take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 7 coverage kicks off on Thursday Night Football when the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

Watch Thursday Night Football LIVE on TSN1/5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m./PT.

The Jaguars (4-2) are coming off a win against the Gardner Minshew-led Indianapolis Colts. The defence was the catalyst for the victory, picking off the former Jaguar three times en route to a 37-21 victory. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, the second-consecutive week the Clemson product has found the end zone twice.

The big question for the Jags entering Thursday will be the health of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who sustained a left knee injury in Sunday’s win. Head coach Doug Pederson called him day-to-day, and Lawrence appears questionable for the Thursday nighter. C.J. Beathard would get the start if Lawrence is unable to play.

"We've done this before. We did last year [when Lawrence suffered a toe injury against Detroit],” Pederson said on Monday. “C.J. took the Wednesday reps and then Trevor took the rest of the week and was ready to play in the game."

On the other side, the Saints (3-3) are coming off a loss to the Houston Texans. On the bright side, quarterback Derek Carr looked healthy for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 3, as he threw for 353 yards and one touchdown.

NFL Sunday kicks off on TSN, TSN+

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) lead TSN’s NFL Sunday coverage for the second straight week as they host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (5-1). The Ravens are coming off a win in London over the Tennessee Titans, while the Lions are fresh off a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch the Lions and Ravens LIVE on TSN3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers can watch an NFC South showdown between the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3).

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games concludes.

Sunday’s afternoon slate is headlined by a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) and Los Angeles Rams (3-3). The Steelers are coming off their bye and will look to win their second straight game.

Watch the Steelers and Rams LIVE on TSN3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The Dolphins and Eagles will take centre stage for Sunday Night Football in what could be the game of the week. Former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts will square off as both teams look to maintain control of their respective divisions.

The Dolphins are coming off another blowout victory, this time a 42-21 win over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Tyreek Hill continued his incredible season, catching six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He is now averaging more than 135 receiving yards per game and is on pace for 2,300 yards this season.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back after a shocking 20-14 loss to the injury-depleted New York Jets. Hurts threw three interceptions, including a crucial one with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter that led to the game winning touchdown.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT across the TSN network, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player's stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

Monday Night Football on TSN

Monday Night Football Football will feature the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers (5-1) are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns and could be without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who both left Sunday’s game with injuries. Quarterback Brock Purdy will look to bounce back from his first career loss as a starter.

The Vikings will play their second game without superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, and the game can be viewed across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.