FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 11

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 11 of the NFL season.

TSN's Best Bets Week 11

Eric Cohen - CeeDee Lamb over 82.5 receiving yards (-114)

CeeDee Lamb is on an incredible roll with the Dallas Cowboys. He has had over 150 receiving yards in three straight games and has averaged over 150 yards in his last four games.

Lamb has led the NFL in receiving during that stretch and even if he has a mediocre game versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, it’s hard to see him not going over 82.5 yards. Give me CeeDee to keep it coming in Carolina!!

Dom Padula - David Montgomery 40+ rushing yards and Lions ML (-130)

The Detroit Lions are perfect against the spread this season against opponents with a losing record. Rather than lay the 7.5 points with Detroit at home against the Chicago Bears, I'll lock in an SGP with Lions ML and David Montgomery 40+ rushing yards.

The veteran running back went off for 116 rushing yards on just 12 carries in his return to the lineup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He's rushed for at least 67 yards in every game he has been healthy in from start to finish this season.

I'll take Montgomery 40+ rushing and Detroit to win as my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 11.

Chris Brieda - David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-135)

David Montgomery’s revenge game.

It’s the Detroit Lions running back’s first time facing the Bears since signing with Detroit after spending four seasons in Chicago.

In six games this season, Montgomery has seven touchdowns and has found the end zone in all but one game.

He’s also scored in every game he’s played at Ford Field this season.

The Lions notched 72 points in two games against the Bears last year. Five of the eight offensive touchdowns were recorded by the Detroit backfield.

The Bears do have a stout rushing defence, but have allowed four rushing touchdowns this season. They’re good, but not invincible.

Give me Monty to score a TD for the Leos in what has been a game-day guarantee at Ford Field so far this season.

Drew Morrison - David Montgomery over 48.5 rushing yards (-114)

“I’m just going to be me, man.”

Translation: ‘I’m going to stomp all over you because I can and because you didn’t think I could.’ That’s what I heard David Montgomery say when asked about going against the Chicago Bears – the team that cut his carries last season, and then cut him loose in the off-season.

Monty said all the right things, but I’m not buying it. And Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell will be whispering it in his ear “pssst… they didn’t want you.”

48.5? Why so low?

Surprisingly, the Bears have the second-ranked run defence in the NFL this season. But, they haven’t played a decent rushing attack yet. At least none like this.

It’s also assumed Jahmyr Gibbs has moved into a timeshare with Montgomery in the Lions backfield. Gibbs revealed this week that Montgomery let him finish his drive against the Los Angeles Chargers last week by getting into the end zone. That tells us two things: Montgomery is so in control of this backfield that he makes personnel decisions, and he was saving himself for this week.

Like Dom said: He hasn’t gone under 67 rushing yards in a game this season, except for when he was injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MONTY is the Lion king on Sunday.

Connor Ford: Rashee Rice 40+ Receiving Yards (-130)

The Philadelphia Eagles might have the best front seven in the NFL, but their secondary has left a lot to be desired this season. Philadelphia has allowed the third-most yards to wide receivers – a weakness I expect the Kansas City Chiefs to exploit on Monday Night Football on TSN.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver corps is clearly going through a rebuild. That being said, rookie receiver Rashee Rice is starting to emerge as the No. 2 target in this offence. Rice ranks second on the team with a 2.02 yards per route run. While his 5.0 aDOT is nothing to write home about, he’s been able to produce thanks to 72 per cent of his yards coming after the catch.

Rice recorded a season-low 17 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. However, he played a season-high 68 per cent of the snaps. His snap share has continued to grow over the last month, so I’m confident that targets will come his way on Sunday.

Additionally, the Chiefs rank second in the NFL with an 8.9 per cent PROE (Pass Rate Over Expectation). Patrick Mahomes should drop back to pass at least 35 times, giving Rice plenty of opportunities.

Rice 40+ receiving yards is my best bet for Week 11.

Evan Render - Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline (-172)

So each time I’ve taken a side for this, I’ll always go with the spread, whether it’s a favourite or an underdog.

But not when betting on the Los Angeles Chargers.

I could see them up 10 with two minutes left in the game and then giving up the back-door touchdown we could all feel coming, because that’s what this team does.

So I’m going with the Chargers to win straight up. There’s absolutely nothing the Green Bay Packers do well and I think now is a perfect time for the public to start considering them as a bad football team.

Under -200 for a superior team in relative good and health form to get the win over one of the worst teams in the NFL? Sign me up.

Justin Herbert doesn’t even need a signature game to win this 24-14. I think this is a great spot for L.A.

Give me the Chargers moneyline as my best bet.

Christian Marin - Jerome Ford over 13.5 receiving yards (-114)

Jerome Ford has stepped up nicely in Nick Chubb’s absence this season for the Cleveland Browns and now they’ll probably be relying on both Ford and Kareem Hunt a little more down the stretch with Deshaun Watson done for the season.

In the eight games that Ford has started this season, he has 21 receptions for 141 receiving yards and has topped 13.5 receiving yards in five of his eight starts – including three receptions for 25 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in September.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have allowed 14 or more receiving yards to at least one running back in seven of their nine games this season and in three consecutive weeks.

Give me Jerome Ford over 13.5 receiving yards this weekend.

Group Pick: Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-210)

Christian McCaffrey went nearly a year before he was finally held out of the end zone, but we’re guessing he gets right back in there this week when the San Francisco 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last week was the first game that McCaffrey was held without a touchdown this season, and it was the first time he was kept out of the end zone in a game since November 27, 2022.

We rolled with McCaffrey as our touchdown scorer in the 4 p.m. ET slot in this week’s anytime touchdown parlay, so we’ll add him as our group pick to this week’s 8-leg parlay.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +3872* and $10 would pay $387.16 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.