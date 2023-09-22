FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 3

Last week was a little all over the place in terms of our best bets, but this week we are back and ready to deliver some winners.

Once again, we’re turning to eight of our team members to deliver their NFL best bets for the week in hopes of crafting the perfect eight-leg parlay as a team.

Aside from our picks, we also left a spot open in the middle of the board in case there’s a best bet that we didn’t touch on that you’d like to add to the parlay.

You can play the picks solo, pick and choose what you like from the board, or go all in with the parlay. At the end of the day, it’s your call.

Here are our team’s favourite plays for Week 3 in the NFL.

Eric Cohen - Detroit -3 (-120)

Last week I gave out the Detroit Lions over and they combined to score 68 points!!! This week, I will stick with the Lions but lay three at home to the Atlanta Falcons.

Yes, the Falcons are 2-0, but those were home victories against inexperienced quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jordan Love. It's a much different story for the Falcons to win on the road against an angry Lions team that has been hearing it from their head coach after an embarrassing defensive meltdown versus the Seattle Seahawks.

I am laying a small number thanks to that loss to Seattle, and see the Lions bouncing back at home and actually getting a couple of stops against an offence that is one dimensional and can only run the ball.

Luke Bellus - BUF/WAS Over 43.5 (-110)

It has been a nice start to the season for Eric Bieniemy and Sam Howell in Washington.

The Commanders are 2-0 and have scored at least 20 points in both games.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming off a much-needed blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders after laying an egg Week 1.

With both offences moving in the right direction, I’ll trust them to do their jobs on Sunday and put points on the board.

Chris Brieda - Buffalo -6.5 (-104)

Now that it seems like the early season adversity is behind them, I can see the Buffalo Bills rattling off a handful of wins, just like they did last year when they started 6-1.

Buffalo has covered the -6.5 number that they hold against the Washington Commanders this Sunday in 29 of its last 33 regular-season wins. That’s good for an 88 per cent success rate, including a 28-point victory last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Commanders are 2-0 to start the season, they struggled with the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and escaped with a narrow victory against the Denver Broncos, who don’t seem like a threat again this year.

I think Washington comes back down to earth this week against a much tougher opponent, and if past trends mean anything, Buffalo should win this game by more than a touchdown on Sunday.

Evan Render - MIA/DEN Over 47.5 (-110)

We’ve seen a few misconceptions through two weeks of this NFL season, and there’s one that I’ve got my eye on that may surprise you: the Denver Broncos’ offence has been pretty good.

Despite the 0-2 start, the Broncos have been able to move the ball with some efficiency. Now they get a Miami Dolphins defensive unit that I’m not too keen on.

We know the Dolphins will put up points, and as 6.5-point underdogs, the game state will likely require Denver to throw the ball as much as possible in order to stay competitive, resulting in more points for Russell Wilson and company.

This total feels like it should be 49.5 at the very least, so I think we’re getting a nice number with a good probability that this goes over.

I do have concerns about Jaylen Waddle’s health, but Miami is still explosive enough offensively that they should be able to do their part here.

Give me Broncos/Dolphins over 47.5 points as my best bet.

Christian Marin - Travis Etienne Anytime TD (-185)

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans went head-to-head, Jags running back Travis Etienne Jr. went off for 108 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.

While he has only played against the Texans twice in his young career, it feels like Houston is a team that Etienne will feast on during his career.

In his two career games against the Texans, Etienne has recorded 179 rushing yards and one touchdown, and he has only carried the ball a combined 19 times, which is good for about 9.4 yards PER CARRY!

Meanwhile, the Texans have allowed a league-worst six rushing touchdowns through the first two games of the season. I expect that number to rise a little more after this weekend’s meeting with the Jags.

Aidan Thakkar - LA/MIN Over 53.5 (-118)

Yes, I'm taking the highest total so far this season and I'm hammering the over.

The Los Angeles Chargers hit this number in Week 1 and fell just short last Sunday in their loss to the Tennessee Titans, while the Minnesota Vikings hit the over in that Thursday nighter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plain and simple, I like any game script here to get to the over. Chargers up early? Vikings will cash in garbage time. Duel? Perfect.

Vikings get up early? I have faith in Justin Herbert to set up a fourth-quarter heartbreak for either of these teams.

Both teams are sitting at a dangerous 0-2, and with great passing offences against two weak secondaries, I like the over of 53.5

Connor Ford - Justin Herbert o1.5 Passing TDs (-158)

The Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in a matchup that features the highest total in the NFL so far this season.

With Austin Ekeler looking questionable to play yet again, I expect the Chargers to lean heavily on their passing game.

Herbert dropped back 41 times against the Tennessee Titans’ suspect secondary last week. I expect more of the same against a Vikings defence that has allowed over 25 points per game since the start of last season.

Drew Morrison - Tennessee +3.5 (-120)

Mike Vrabel’s record against the spread when the Tennessee Titans are at least three-point underdogs is 23-9-1.

The Titans are +3.5 this week in Cleveland, and while the Browns defence has been impressive thus far, Deshaun Watson has four turnovers in two games. It does’t help that the Browns will be without Nick Chubb for the rest of the season.

The odds on our eight-leg parlay are +8797* on FanDuel and a $10 play would pay $879.74!

*ODDS SUBJECT TO CHANGE