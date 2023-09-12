As the New York Jets wait to learn the extent of Aaron Rodgers' injury, the Green Bay Packers draft compensation from their April trade hangs in the balance.

The Packers traded Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, to the Jets for a package that included a conditional first-round pick from New York in the 2024 draft.

The condition on that pick was that Rodgers must play 65 per cent of the Jets' offensive snaps this season, a proposition that now seems unlikely given the severity of Rodgers injury. Should Rodgers play less than that marker, the pick will downgrade to a second-round selection.

The 39-year-old quarterback hasn't missed more than one game in a season since 2017, when he broke his collarbone for a second time. He was injured just four snaps into his first regular season game with New York and the team is fearful he suffered an Achilles injury, which would likely be season-ending.

"(We're) concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen," Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday. "So prayers tonight, but it's not good."

The Packers will now almost certainly get the Jets’ second-round pick in 2024.



As part of the April trade, the Packers already moved up two slots in the 2023 draft as part of a first-round pick swap, and acquired second- and sixth-round picks in April's draft from the Jets, who also got a 2023 fifth-rounder from Green Bay.