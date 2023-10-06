TSN and TSN+ have you covered with a full slate of weekend action on the horizon, including CFL, NCAA and NFL games, Formula One and NASCAR racing, and MLS, La Liga and NWSL soccer action.

CFL action on TSN

The playoff picture is beginning to crystallize as Week 18 continues, but there are still some major questions to be answered.

Fringe playoff contenders looking to stay alive duke it out on Saturday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders.

Hamilton is sitting in third place in the East Division with a 7-8 record and secured a playoff berth in Week 17 after defeating the Calgary Stampeders 22-15.

Watch the Tiger-Cats take on the Roughriders LIVE on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m.PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Tiger-Cats are one game behind the Montreal Alouettes (8-7) for second place in the East and are looking to draw closer for a possible home playoff game at Tim Hortons Field.

Saskatchewan (6-9) sits in third place in the West Division and are coming off a 33-26 loss to the BC Lions last week.

The Roughriders are trying to hold off the Stampeders, who have a Week 18 bye, for the final playoff spot in the West.

Then the Montreal Alouettes will attempt to maintain their hold of second place in the East as they host the second half of a home-and-home with the Ottawa Redblacks on Thanksgiving Monday.

Coverage of the Alouettes battling the Redblacks begins LIVE on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on TSN1/3. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Montreal took care of business in Week 17 by defeating the Redblacks 32-15 to keep pressure on the trailing Tiger-Cats in the division.

Prior to their loss against the Alouettes, the Redblacks snapped a seven-game losing streak in Week 16 in a 36-28 win over the Roughriders. The team still has an outside chance to catch the Roughriders for the final playoff position in the West due to a crossover, but will be eliminated if the Roughriders beat the Alouettes.

NFL on TSN, TSN+

For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars open the action on Sunday with a meeting in London, England. After trouncing the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 a week ago, they now face the 3-1 Buffalo Bills.

This game kicks off on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT.

The New York Giants (1-3) look to correct course after a 24-3 defeat on Monday Night Football as they take on the high-powered Miami Dolphins (3-1) offence. Tua Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,306, but the Dolphins were held down by the Bills in a 48-20 defeat a week ago.

Watch the Dolphins battle the Giants LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

TSN+ subscribers can watch an AFC South showdown between the Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2), as those teams seek to break a four-way tie for control of that division.

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games concludes.

Action shifts over to the West coast for the 4pm slate, as the Eagles travel to Los Angeles for a battle with the Rams. Philadelphia, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, look to make it five straight wins to open the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Rams (2-2) look to make it two in a row after an overtime victory last week against the Colts, and star rookie receiver Puka Nacua figures to be at the center of the action once again. He has set an NFL record for receptions in a player's first four games with 39 so far.

Watch the Eagles square off against the Rams LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Prime time action features a marquee battle between the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). This battle includes two of the premier defences in the league in a showdown many have pegged as a likely NFC playoff preview.

Coverage begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player's stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

NCAA on TSN, TSN+

NCAA action this weekend is headlined by the storied Red River Showdown between No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 12 Oklahoma. This is the 119th clash in the rivalry that started back in 1900.

You can watch that game LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at Noon ET / 9am PT. College Gameday looks ahead at all the action on TSN3 starting at 9am ET / 6am PT.

TSN+ subscribers have access to a full slate of games throughout Friday and Saturday, including a Big 12 showdown between Oklahoma State and Kansas State on Friday at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Saturday's action is headlined by No. 23 LSU battling No. 21 Missouri at 12pm ET / 9am PT, and later action includes a major SEC battle between No. 20 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Rugby World Cup continues on TSN and TSN+

Pool play at the Rugby World Cup wraps up this weekend, with coverage of every game available on TSN or TSN+.

Italy and France get the action started on Friday on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

On Saturday, Wales and Georgia are the early matchup, with coverage available to TSN+ subscribers starting at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT. Coverage moves to linear with England taking on Samoa beginning at 11:30am PT / 8:30am PT, while it is Ireland clashing with Scotland at 3pm ET / Noon PT, all available on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The two early matchups on Sunday are Japan vs. Argentina at 7am ET / 4am PT and Tonga vs. Romania at 11:45am ET / 8:45am PT, and can be watched on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN+. The final Rugby World Cup match of the day is Fiji vs. Portugal, and coverage of that game starts at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT, available only to TSN+ subscribers.

NHL action on TSN

The NHL pre-season draws to a close with the highly-anticipated regular season set to get rolling on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Catch some of the final tune-ups on Saturday, where viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch Toronto take on the Detroit Red Wings on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Coverage begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Viewers in the Senators region can watch Ottawa battle the Montreal Canadiens on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Auto Racing on TSN

F1 is in Qatar this weekend, with the Sprint Race running on Saturday and the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Max Verstappen can clinch the F1 title for the season with a victory in the Sprint Race, despite there being six weeks of the season still remaining.

Qatar Sprint Race coverage is available on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App beginning at 1:25pm ET / 10:25am PT. Coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix starts at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Sunday. TSN+ subscribers can enjoy multiple feeds on the TSN F1 Multiplex.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue on Sunday with the Back of America ROVAL 400 on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Coverage begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

UFC Fight Night on TSN

Grant Dawson battles Bobby Green as the Main Card at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Coverage of the fights can be found on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

AEW Wrestling

TSN+ subscribers have access to a pair of AEW events this weekend, with AEW Rampage featured on Friday, available only to TSN+ subscribers and starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

AEW Collision takes the spotlight on Saturday, with coverage beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on TSN+.

Soccer on TSN, TSN+

The MLS season rolls on, with CF Montreal trying to stay alive in the Final series chase as they battle Portland on Saturday. That game can be watched LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Meanwhile, European soccer is available to TSN+ subscribers, with a host of LaLiga games available on Saturday and Sunday.

Canadian striker Cyle Larin and Mallorca headline Saturday action with a battle against Valencia at 12:24pm ET / 9:24am PT on TSN+.

Additionally, there is NWSL action on TSN throughout the weekend as well. Watch OL reign take on the Washington Spirit on TSN+ on Friday, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The Portland Thorns take on Gotham FC on Saturday on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage available at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.