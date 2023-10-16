Coming off a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys look to get back in the win column as they travel to the City of Angels to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on TSN.

Coverage starts at 4pm ET and goes as follows leading into kickoff:

NFL Live - 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN1/3/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

NFL Monday Night Countdown - 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Cowboys vs. Chargers - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Cowboys vs. Chargers on TSN

The Cowboys' defence are set to face a familiar face in Kellen Moore, who served as the offensive coordinator to America's Team from 2019 to last season, when Moore and the Cowboys mutually parted ways.

Since his arrival with the Chargers, Moore has helped Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throw for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns to a single interception to earn third-highest quarterbacking rating in the league (106.3).

"It's, obviously, fun," Moore said Friday on facing his former team. "I spent eight years there and so there's a lot of relationships you love and appreciate there are a lot of people you're close to and you'll be close to for a long time.

As for if his time in Dallas will give the Chargers' offence any boost come kickoff, Moore said it doesn't really work that way.

"I think every year is very different," he said. "People are continuing to evolve schemes, there's a lot of trends in this league. We get to overanalyze stuff a little bit during the week, and then we get get to football as we get closer to Monday. And so, I think about that stuff pretty overrated at the end day. It's getting on the field and playing 11 on 11."

Ekeler set to return on Monday Night Football on TSN

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is set to return to the Bolts backfield after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The dual-threat back also caught four passes from Herbert for 47 yards.

"Austin is one of the top running backs in this league," Moore said Friday. "Love to have him back and really excited to have him."

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Ekeler has cemented himself as one of the top threats in the league, rushing 3,844 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding another 3,495 yards and 29 majors on 393 receptions.