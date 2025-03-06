The Indianapolis Colts announced the release of Raekwon Davis on Thursday.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle had one year remaining on a two-year, $14 million deal he signed last offseason.

Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2024. He recorded 15 tackles and a pass defended.

A native of Meridian, MS, Davis spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins who originally took him with the 56th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

In 80 career games, Davis has recorded 144 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The release of Davis comes with a $2.5 million dead cap hit, saving the Colts $4.5 million in cap space.