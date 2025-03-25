Despite all the signs being there, J.J McCarthy says the Minnesota Vikings have not yet anointed him as their starting quarterback for 2025.

A National Championship winner at Michigan, McCarthy missed the entirety of his rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee in 2024.

With McCarthy on the shelf, Sam Darnold led the team to a 14-win season before signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent last month. With Darnold's departure, the team has also not been aggressive in its pursuit of Aaron Rodgers or any other veteran QB, leading most to believe the job is McCarthy's as it was supposed to be last season.

But McCarthy says that's not the case as of yet.

“They haven’t told me and I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day,” McCarthy told Kay Adams on Tuesday. “I never want that to be given to me. It is such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I’m just going to make the most of it every single day.”

Outside of McCarthy, Brett Rypien is the only other QB on the Vikings roster.