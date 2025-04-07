Travon Walker's 2025 season will not be his last with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team officially picked up the fifth-year option on the 24-year-old defensive end on Monday.

Walker was the first overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

A native of Thomaston, GA, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Jags last season. He recorded 61 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

For his career, Walker has recorded 162 tackles, 44 QB hits, 24.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Walker is set to enter the final year of his four-year, $37.37 million rookie deal.