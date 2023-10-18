The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Nathan Rourke to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

Starter Trevor Lawrence is currently questionable with a knee injury.

TSN's Farhan Lalji adds that this is not a standard practice squad "elevation" where the player returns to the practice squad following the game. The club has signed Rourke to the main roster, indicating they could keep him for additional weeks.

Rourke would accrue a season if he dresses for three games, meaning his next contract would be for a minimum of $900,000.

The Victoria, B.C., native had an impressive preseason with the Jaguars, completing 23-of-35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in three appearances, but failed to beat veteran C.J. Beathard for the No. 2 job behind Lawrence.

Rourke signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars after finishing the 2022 season with the CFL's BC Lions, where he completed 255-of-324 passes (league-high 78.7 per cent) for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 304 yards and seven touchdowns and was named the league's top Canadian player.

Rourke played collegiately at Ohio University and was taken in the second round (15th overall) in the 2020 CFL draft by the Lions after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.