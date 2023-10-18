Mecole Hardman is headed back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 25-year-old wide receiver is returning to the team he won two Super Bowls with as part of a late-round pick swap with the New York Jets.

Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023

Signed to a one-year, $4 million deal by the Jets this offseason, the Georgia product has been sparsely used, recording a single catch in five games.

Hardman spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs after being taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

For his career, the native of Bowman, GA has hauled in 152 receptions for 2,094 yards and 16 touchdowns in 62 games. He has another combined 1,482 yards and two TDs in kick/punt returns.

Hardman was named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

The Chiefs (5-1) return to action on Sunday with a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3).