Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will go through a workout this morning to test his injured knee, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The 33-year-old hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, sustaining a bone bruise. Kelce is a game-time decision for tonight's season opener against he Detroit Lions.

"The next guy steps in and we roll," Reid said when asked how the game plan might change without Kelce. "That's what you do if [he doesn't play].

"We're focused on the guys that are here, getting ready to play the Lions, and that's where I'm at. If you're not there, you're not there, that's the name of this game."

The four-time All-Pro had one of the best season of his career last year, catching a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was the seventh consecutive year that Kelce has reached at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Kelce has not missed a game due to injury since his rookie year in 2013.

“I’ve been very fortunate that we have the best training staff in the league, so getting in the training room, doing a lot of rehab, and just making sure the body is tuned up," Kelce said before Monday's practice. "There’s a lot that goes into it. You just have to be a professional, and you just have to be very fortunate.

“Actually,” he said, "there’s lot of fortune that goes into the game and staying healthy and being out there every week.”

Blake Bell and Noah Gray will split snaps at tight end if Kelce is unable to play in Week 1.