The Kansas City Chiefs are holding onto Trey Smith.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team plans to franchise tag the 25-year-old guard.

The tag would give Smith $23.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

A native of Humboldt, TN, Smith has won two Super Bowls in his four seasons with the team.

Originally a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has only missed one game in his career and played in all 17 in 2024.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time this past season.