Travis Kelce will not play in Thursday night’s season opener, it was announced prior to kickoff.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is sidelined with a bone bruise he suffered after hyperextending his knee in practice earlier this week.

The Chiefs' active TEs tonight are Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Matt Bushman.

Noah Gray and Blake Bell are behind Kelce on the depth chart, and the team also activated tight end Matt Bushman from their practice roster earlier on Thursday.

Kelce was originally considered to be a game-time decision coming into the matchup. This will be his first game missed due to injury since his rookie season in 2013.

The 33-year-old Kelce is coming off one of his best seasons last year, going for 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. It was his seventh straight season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

The Westlake, Ohio native is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion during his 11-year NFL career, all spent with Kansas City.