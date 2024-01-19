It's Antonio Pierce's job after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to remove the interim tag and make the 45-year-old Pierce the team's head coach.

Raiders are working to finalize a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as their head coach, per sources.



Raiders made Pierce their interim HC on Halloween night and now are closing in on making it a full-time job. Players who campaigned for Pierce soon are expected to be happy. pic.twitter.com/OAJTur9ZJ0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2024

The team's linebackers coach for the past two seasons, Pierce was promoted to interim head coach on Halloween upon the firing of Josh McDaniels. Under Pierce, the Raiders finished the season at 5-4 with a number of players voicing their support of him as head coach.

Last week, the team's All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby said on his podcast that he could seek a trade should the Raiders turn to somebody other than Pierce.

"I want to be a Raider ... but if we go in a different direction, there is nothing that is off the table," Crosby said.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Pierce spent four seasons on the coaching staff at Arizona State.

A linebacker in his playing days, Pierce appeared in 124 NFL games over nine seasons with Washington and the New York Giants. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006 and won Super Bowl XLII with the Giants.