The Las Vegas Raiders and defensive end Maxx Crosby have reached a three-year, $106.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $91.5 million guaranteed. The Raiders officially announced the deal Wednesday afternoon but did not reveal terms.

The 27-year-old has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons, registering seven-and-a-half sacks and 45 combined tackles in 12 games a year ago. Crosby had surgery on an ankle injury in December that cost him the final five games of the campaign.

He had a career-best 14.5 sacks and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss the season before.

Crosby's fourth Pro Bowl nomination this past season tied for second-most in Raiders history among defensive linemen. Among defensive linemen since entering the NFL in 2019, Crosby ranks first in tackles for loss (105), fourth in tackles (364), tied for fourth in sacks (59.5), fourth in quarterback hits (144) and fifth in quarterback pressures (346).

Crosby has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Raiders since being selected in the fourth round.

