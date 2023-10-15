LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and was ruled out for the second half.

Veteran Brian Hoyer took his place. Rookie Aidan O'Connell is the emergency quarterback should Hoyer also get injured.

Garoppolo played the entire first half as the Raiders took a 13-3 lead. He was 14 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.

