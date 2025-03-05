Gardner Minshew's time with the Las Vegas Raiders is at its end.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team has informed the 28-year-old quarterback he will be released next Wednesday when the league's new year begins.

He signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the team last offseason.

Minshew appeared in 10 games for the Raiders last season, starting nine of them. He threw for 2,013 yards on 203-for-306 passing with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The team went 2-7 in his starts. His season ended in Week 11 when he incurred a broken collarbone against the Denver Broncos.

A native of Flowood, MS, Minshew was originally taken with the 178th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Wazzu.

He's appeared in 59 games over six seasons with the Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars with 46 starts.

For his career, Minshew has thrown for 11,950 yards on 1,094-for-1,729 passing with 68 TDs and 34 picks.