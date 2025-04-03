The recently acquired Geno Smith has a new deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders have signed the veteran quarterback to a two-year extension worth $88.5 million.

The deal comes with $66.5 million in guarantees.

Smith, 34, was traded to the Raiders from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a third-round pick last month.

He had one year remaining on a three-year, $75 million deal. The new deal takes Smith through the 2027 season.

The West Virginia product appeared in all 17 games in 2024, throwing for 4,320 yards on 407-for-578 passing with 21 touchdowns and 15 picks.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Smith has also suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and New York Jets, who originally selected him with the 39th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

A native of Mirimar, FL, Smith is set to head into his 12th NFL season.