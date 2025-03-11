Leonard Floyd is going home.

The veteran outside linebacker has signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports.

Floyd, 32, was released earlier on Tuesday by the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in all 17 games in 2024, recording 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Floyd is headed into his 10th NFL season.

Prior to joining the Niners, Floyd spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

He was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning team in 2022.

For his career, Floyd has recorded 412 tackles, 66.5 sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-six.