MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins defense could get a boost soon with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, whom the Dolphins acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said. He will not take the field when Miami faces Philadelphia on Sunday night as the team eases him back into action.

“It's a testament to him that we're doing that,” McDaniel said. “Excited to have him back.”

Ramsey has missed the first six games of the season after undergoing surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury early in training camp, but has been ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

His return will open the 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster, though McDaniel didn't give an exact timeline for his return.

“We don't give, necessarily, timelines,” McDaniel said. “We gave from the onset, Jalen, we gave kind of a rough target, but everybody's body is different. He called his shot early, I think the day that he got injured, that he was going to beat whatever the target would be. He certainly did that. With that being said, this is the first time that he's going to be playing football, so we'll acquire information, but very optimistic that it will be sooner than later.”

Ramsey posted photos on social media Wednesday showing a new haircut with the caption “The Restart.”

