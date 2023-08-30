EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Wednesday with former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin and veteran offensive lineman David Quessenbery to address depth concerns.

Their contracts were pending completion of physical exams. The Vikings also waived wide receiver and punt returner Jalen Reagor, the 2020 first-round draft pick who was acquired a year ago in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gaskin, a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2019, rushed for 612 yards with three touchdowns in 2021. He only appeared in four games last season while dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Gaskin has 1,355 rushing yards in his career.

After releasing four-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook for salary-cap relief, the Vikings made Alexander Mattison their featured ball carrier.

Second-year player Ty Chandler is currently the primary backup after spending his rookie season on injured reserve. Kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu, the only other tailback on the active roster, was placed on injured reserve and thus will be ineligible for the first four games. He missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

Quessenberry was a 2013 sixth-round draft pick by the Houston Texans who missed his rookie season with a foot injury and the following three years for treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 25, 2017. Quessenberry spent the next four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, starting all 17 games at right tackle in 2021. With the Buffalo Bills last year, he can also play guard.

The Vikings also established their initial 16-player practice squad, entirely with players who spent training camp with them. The most experienced additions were fifth-year cornerback Joejuan Williams and eighth-year defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

