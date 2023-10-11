Kirk Cousins isn't interested in talking about his no-trade clause as his team struggles.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback brushed aside a question on a potential trade as his 1-4 team prepares to take on the 1-4 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Kirk Cousins today on if he could envision a scenario in which he would waive his no-trade clause:



"You know I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week and anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention," Cousins said when asked of his NTC.

Cousins, 35, is a free agent at season's end. The Michigan State product is in his 12th NFL season and sixth season with the Vikings.

Through five games in 2023, he's thrown for 1,498 yards on 137-for-204 passing with an NFL-leading 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Cousins will be without leading receiver Justin Jefferson for the foreseeable future with the Vikings placing the All-Pro wideout on the injured list with a hamstring ailment.