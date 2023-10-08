MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a right hamstring injury.

Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third-down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. The Vikings scored a touchdown two plays later.

Jefferson was announced as questionable to return, but he watched the next drive from the sideline without a helmet. The All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions and yards last season has never missed a game in his career.

