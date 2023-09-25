Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

There’s no such thing as a lock in the NFL.

It’s only fitting that just two days after I wrote about the overall lack of certainty in the sport in this column, we witnessed absolute chaos on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens all lost outright as favourites of 7.5 points or more.

Shout-out to everyone who steered clear of those three teams in moneyline parlays and in NFL Survivor Pools.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins became just the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game as they cruised to a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Los Angeles Chargers avoided an 0-3 hole with a 28-24 win that sent the Minnesota Vikings to 0-3.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift propelled us to our second group cash after our entire NFL betting team locked in identical FanDuel Same Game Parlays once we found out that she was in attendance as the Kansas City Chiefs beat up the Chicago Bears in a lopsided 41-0 win.

It was a genuine love story.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday Sept. 25, 2023.

The Kelce TD Same Game Parlay group bet cashes

On Thursday, our sports betting team locked in a FanDuel Same Game Parlay that featured Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown and the San Francisco 49ers money line.

McCaffrey extended his touchdown streak to 12 games in a row and the 49ers cruised to a 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Three days later, we locked in another FanDuel Same Game Parlay in the TSN boardroom.

KELCE TOUCHDOWN CASHES THE GROUP BET!!! 💰



Travis and the Chiefs are putting on a show for Taylor Swift🕺 pic.twitter.com/rPq11I1pd8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 24, 2023

This time around, it was a Kelce anytime touchdown prop combined with the Chiefs to beat the Bears.

While it turned out to be a bigger sweat than any of us expected, Kelce swiftly delivered for us early in the second half of a blowout win.

I’m positive that SGP will be a popular bet again the next time that Taylor Swift is in attendance in Kansas City.

this is me trying pic.twitter.com/L8qcXUoTSK — chris (@chrisbrieda_) September 24, 2023

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if one of these cashed as well in the near future:

Look what you made me do pic.twitter.com/WbR18rWKCL — Tekeyah Singh (@TekeyahS) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, all of us in the boardroom were still wishing we had bought on the Dolphins as they cruised to a 50-point win over Denver.

“It’s about our standard and nothing else.”



Go inside the locker room after our Week 3 win! pic.twitter.com/VFRQfyYY0g — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023

So much for the crowd that told us that there was no way the Broncos would start 0-3 under Sean Payton.

Miami became the first team in NFL history to score 70 points and gain 700 yards in a game.

The Dolphins are 3-0 and their 130 points scored this season are the second most by any team in its first three games in NFL history.

Elsewhere, the Cardinals pulled off the biggest upset of the season so far with a 28-16 win over Dallas as an 11.5-point underdog at FanDuel.

After giving up just 10 points combined in their first two wins, the Cowboys were torched for 28 points in their first game since losing star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

While Arizona’s win was officially the biggest upset of the week, it wasn’t the only upset.

The Colts rallied to beat Baltimore 22-19 in overtime as a 7.5-point road underdog.

The Ravens had a couple of opportunities to seal the win, but ultimately failed before this happened on a key fourth down in overtime.

Zay Flowers finished with 8-48 on 9 targets. This is the missed pass interference call that cost me a win.



Flowers 50+ receiving 🤢



Terrible beat for anybody on Flowers. Terrible beat for anybody on Ravens.

Awful missed call.#RavensFlock #NFLTwitter



pic.twitter.com/0b0G3jzl9P — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 24, 2023

The Texans stunned Jacksonville 37-17 as a 7.5-point road underdog. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Texans’ rookie QB C.J. Stroud has 906 passing yards in his first three NFL starts and is the third player in NFL history with at least 900 passing yards in his first three games, joining Cam Newton (1,012 passing yards in 2011) and Justin Herbert (931 in 2020). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2023

Stroud is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 900-plus passing yards, four-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three starts.

It appears as though the Texans have finally landed their franchise quarterback.

Next up, we get another Monday Night Football double feature across the TSN Network tonight.

Hopefully, we can finish Week 3 on a high note with another FanDuel Best Bet winner in this column.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

While anyone who took the Cowboys, Ravens or Jaguars in Survivor Pools was going through it on Sunday, I was dealing with some tough beats of my own.

Cowboys fans walking into work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NIJHPwDAAg — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 24, 2023

The decision to go with Justin Jefferson over 7.5 receptions versus over 99.5 receiving yards backfired when the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year recorded seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Zay Flowers 50+ receiving yards fell two yards short on the overtime play that I highlighted above.

Cole Kmet had two catches for 22 yards in the blowout loss to the Chiefs, falling three yards shy of the 25-plus mark.

Fortunately, I went 2-0 with my best bets for Sunday Night Football.

#NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3:



Pickett over 221.5 passing 💰

Pickens 50+ receiving 💰



Some awful beats today but we sweep the Sunday Night Football card. Back to work with another @FanDuelCanada best bet in the morning. ☕️#GamblingX #NFLPicks #NFLTwitter https://t.co/jBAG19caBB — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 25, 2023

Turning the page this morning, I’m hoping to avoid those close calls altogether with my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

I’m going to lock in a FanDuel Same Game Parlay with A.J. Brown to finish with 40-plus receiving yards and the Philadelphia Eagles to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at -140.

Brown had seven catches for 79 yards on 10 targets in a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. In Week 2, he finished with four catches for 29 yards on six targets in a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jalen Hurts has a ton of weapons and head coach Nick Sirianni might need to get creative in order to keep them all happy, but I expect Hurts and Brown to get on the same page tonight against a Tampa Bay defence that has struggled to defend the pass early on this season.

A Same Game Parlay with Brown 40-plus receiving yards and the Eagles to win at -140 odds is my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.