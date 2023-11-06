Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

The New York Jets were supposed to be done after Aaron Rodgers suffered a devastating injury on their first drive of the season.

Seven weeks later, they have an opportunity to pull within a half-game of first place in the AFC East with a win tonight.

The Jets have won three games in a row to improve to 4-3 heading into a Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New York is still considered a long shot to make the playoffs at +225 odds at FanDuel, but with wins over the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, it’s impossible to write them off just yet.

The Miami Dolphins just lost to the Chiefs on Sunday to fall to 0-3 against opponents with a winning record. They still have two meetings with the Jets on their schedule.

The Buffalo Bills just lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and are 1-2 against opponents with a winning record. They also lost their first meeting against the Jets.

The AFC playoff picture became a little clearer with the Chiefs and Bengals both securing notable wins on Sunday.

We’ll get a little more clarity tonight when the Jets and Chargers meet on Monday Night Football.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday Nov. 6, 2023.

Chargers, Jets set to clash on Monday Night Football

Justin Herbert’s numbers absolutely jump off the page to anyone paying attention.

Herbert has thrown for 15,979 yards in 56 NFL games. That’s already the third-most passing yards by any player through their first four seasons in NFL history behind only Peyton Manning (16,418) and Dan Marino (16,177).

Plus, Herbert still has 10 more games to surpass those Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

light the city up pic.twitter.com/bQTBrUfx0A — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 5, 2023

The sixth-overall pick from the 2020 draft needs two more 300-yard games to match Patrick Mahomes and Kurt Warner for the most such games through four seasons in NFL history (26).

Through seven games this season, Herbert is on pace for a career-best 68.7 completion percentage with 13 touchdown passes compared to just four interceptions.

He’s currently sixth in the NFL with a career-high 101.1 passer rating.

Justin Herbert vs. the blitz this season:



70/97

749 yards

10 TDs / 2 INTs

120.2 passer rating (2nd in the NFL)



⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LTONlSUQHc — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) November 2, 2023

Here’s the problem.

Despite producing remarkable numbers, Herbert is 3-4 straight up this season and just 28-28 in 56 career starts.

Next up, Herbert will face his toughest test of the season against a New York defence that ranks seventh in the NFL in average pass EPA allowed despite having already faced Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

The Jets went 2-1 against Mahomes, Allen and Hurts, thanks in large part to their defence collecting eight interceptions, compared to allowing just three touchdown passes.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh on his defense:



"Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks; I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."



Jets D has faced Mahomes, Hurts, Josh Allen, etc.pic.twitter.com/XhYJUFtCDc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

If the New York defence can slow down Herbert the way they did against the other elite quarterbacks they’ve faced this season, it could be a major issue for a Chargers team that has leaned heavily on their franchise quarterback to win games.

Austin Ekeler’s 2.3 yards per carry since Week 6 is the lowest in the NFL for any player with at least 25 carries.

Happy Friday 🤘🏽 What are you doing to push yourself this weekend? pic.twitter.com/hfcUktXVJH — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) November 3, 2023

In fact, Ekeler has more receiving yards than rushing yards over that span.

The Jets have climbed back into the AFC playoff picture with wins over the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Zach Wilson completed just 57.9 per cent of his pass attempts for 208.3 yards in those three victories.

See you in prime time. pic.twitter.com/5hQeYEsUpD — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) November 6, 2023

Robert Saleh’s squad has proved it can beat quality opponents without elite quarterback play.

That should be a concern for an L.A. side that is 0-3 straight up and against the spread against opponents with a winning record this season.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

With Rodgers out, the Jets have needed to get creative in order to insulate Wilson and keep the ball moving on offence.

While they’ve made several adjustments, there is one in particular that stands out over their three-game win streak.

During their 1-3 start, running back Breece Hall had five total receptions in four games.

Over their current three-game win streak, Hall has 14 catches, including a season-high six receptions for 76 yards against the New York Giants last week.

Getting Breece Hall in the endzone tonight is a key for the Jets (duh) …when he scores… they’re 8-0 since debuting in the NFL 👀 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 6, 2023

The Jets have clearly made an effort to get their star running back the ball in space, and it’s paid off over the past two games in particular, as Hall has averaged 5.5 receptions for 65.0 receiving yards in back-to-back wins over the Giants and Eagles.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I expect Hall to be featured heavily again tonight in the New York offence.

I’ll take Hall over 2.5 receptions as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.