Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for NFL Sunday Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs closed -10.5 at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football.

Despite a bit of a sweat for anyone who bet on them against the spread, the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 for the win and the cover.

Kansas City has won 16 straight head-to-head meetings against the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes improved to 12-0 versus Denver. That’s the longest win streak by a starting quarterback versus a single opponent to begin his career over the past 70 years.

Mahomes also improved to 28-3 straight up all-time versus AFC West opponents – the best record in division games by a starting QB since the 1970 merger.

In case you missed it, Mahomes was at his best when targeting a certain star tight end whose girlfriend attended the game last night.

The Chiefs have won five in a row to at least temporarily pull ahead of the Miami Dolphins for the best record in the AFC.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Mahomes, Kelce shine in win over Broncos

It was a good night for all of the Swifties who bet on Travis Kelce receiving props at FanDuel last night.

Killa Trav at halftime:



7 catches

109 yards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0VOpKFhoF5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 13, 2023

Mahomes went 9-of-9 for 124 yards when he targeted Kelce against the Broncos.

Kelce over 6.5 receptions cashed in the first half. It took a little longer for Kelce over 64.5 receiving yards to hit, but that was a winner too.

Anyone who bet the over on Kelce’s longest reception prop also cashed in on a 40-yard catch-and-run.

The Chiefs improved to 16-2 all-time when Kelce records 110-plus receiving yards in a game.

Nothin' like a division dub at home. Goodnight, Chiefs Kingdom 😴 pic.twitter.com/JNgT0bBA6s — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 13, 2023

They’re 5-0 this season when Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is in attendance to cheer him on.

Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 12-0 in his career against the Broncos, the longest win streak by a starting QB vs a single opponent to start a career since 1950. pic.twitter.com/8z4b6gUMdj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2023

While it was good vibes for anyone who bet on Kansas City, my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football ultimately fell short when Isaiah Pacheco finished with 62 rushing yards.

I needed eight more rushing yards to cash a Same Game Parlay with Pacheco 70-plus rushing and the Chiefs to win.

Pacheco managed just 3.9 yards per carry in the victory, which wasn’t the most efficient performance.

The streak ends at seven in a row. 🗑️



I needed eight more rushing yards from Isaiah Pacheco to get to 70+. Back in the morning with a best bet for Sunday’s games. ☕️ https://t.co/8C40AOJKau #GamblingX #NFLPicks https://t.co/iu4GzGCE0n — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) October 13, 2023

The real problem for any of us who played that SGP was the fact that Pacheco had six catches for 36 yards.

With so much space in the pass game, Mahomes was able to maximize Pacheco’s efficiency as a pass-catcher and that took away some of his opportunities to potentially produce on the ground.

Regardless, my FanDuel Best Bets are 7-1 in the month of October. I’m turning the page this morning with a FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s games.

A FanDuel Best Bet for NFL Sunday Week 6

Last night, the Chiefs won and covered as a 10.5-point favourite at FanDuel. Kansas City was the sixth double-digit favourite in the NFL so far this season.

Those six double-digit favourites have gone 5-1 straight up and against the spread, with the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in Week 3 being the lone exception.

We’ll see a couple more double-digit favourites this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills are currently -14.5 for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. The Miami Dolphins are -13.5 for their clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo and Miami appear destined to go back and forth for AFC East supremacy all season.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are one of two remaining undefeated teams.

Bring on the Browns 😤 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 12, 2023

This week, they’ll face a Cleveland Browns team that won’t have Deshaun Watson available. The 49ers are up to -9.5 for Sunday’s game at FanDuel.

I’m told the #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday vs the 5-0 #49ers, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 12, 2023

I’ll lock in a three-leg alt-spread parlay with the Bills -2.5, Dolphins -2.5, and 49ers -2.5 at -170 odds as a FanDuel Best Bet for Week 6 in the NFL.

While Buffalo and Miami should cruise to wins, I think the AFC East rival New England Patriots will be in trouble again.

While QB Mac Jones is expected to start Sunday, I’m told this is still an important week of practice for him as the Patriots evaluate every position on the roster on the heels of the worst two losses of Bill Belichick’s career. Jones has six turnovers in those two losses. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 10, 2023

The Patriots are coming off the two worst losses in the Bill Belichick era, falling to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints by a combined 69 points.

This week, they are just a 2.5-point favourite as they travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trending in the right direction 📈#NEvsLV — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 12, 2023

While the Raiders have been inconsistent at best this season, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams appear to be healthy enough to lead Las Vegas to a win in a potential Josh McDaniels revenge game.

I’ll take the Raiders -2.5 as another FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday.

Good luck to anyone who tails this weekend!