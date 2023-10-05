Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

The fan bases of four MLB franchises went to bed feeling pretty unhappy last night.

The bad news is that their teams were eliminated from the postseason.

The good news is that all four wild-card series ended in a sweep, which means fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Miami Marlins can all begin the healing process this morning.

The Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Philadelphia Phillies all advanced.

Three of those four teams will be an underdog to reach their respective league championships.

The Rangers are the lone exception, as they are a pick’em for their series against the Baltimore Orioles at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, with no MLB postseason action to watch, there’s no excuse for anyone reading this column to watch anything other than tonight’s prime-time showdown between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Let’s get you ready for the big game with a FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Oct. 5, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears franchise is in a dark place.

The Bears need a win tonight to avoid their first 0-5 start since 1997.



They have lost a franchise-record 14 straight games dating back to last season. pic.twitter.com/k7vnociSzg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2023

Remember, this is an organization that many expected would take a significant step forward towards contending for a playoff spot after years of underwhelming results.

Instead, Chicago is 0-4 to start a season for the first time since 2000.

"The Chicago Bears have screwed that kid up beyond repair. ... The best thing that could happen to Justin Fields is to get up out of there immediately."



–@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/YuxVEJcJWe — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 4, 2023

The Bears are looking to avoid their second 0-5 start since the 1970 merger. In order to do that, they will need to snap a franchise-record 14-game losing streak that dates back to last season, on the road, on a short week, as a six-point underdog.

The Washington Commanders are .500 through four games, but their only losses have come against a pair of opponents that are among the top four choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, Sam Howell threw for 290 yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss in Philadelphia. Now he gets to go up against a defence that has allowed 25-plus points in 14 straight losses dating back to last season.

On a short week, and with both Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel dealing with nagging injuries, I expect Howell to lean heavily on Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson in a Washington win tonight.

I keep coming back to this throw by Sam Howell ... pic.twitter.com/1NMNvVKwlH — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2023

For Chicago, it’s all about picking up the pieces following an 0-4 start and trying to generate some positives on a short week.

If there aren’t enough positives to take away from tonight’s game, the Bears could opt to make some more changes before their Week 6 clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Fields threw for a career-high 335 passing yards and four touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Justin Fields Today:

28/35 passing

360 total yards

4 touchdowns

And his team still lost.

THIS IS NOT A FIELDS PROBLEM.

THIS IS A BEARS PROBLEM. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) October 1, 2023

Fields and D.J. Moore connected on eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, including a 29-yard completion.

If there is one area of a football team that takes a little more time to develop, it’s the passing game.

With a new offence, a new No. 1 wide receiver, a No. 2 wide receiver that has already missed some time due to injury, and a No. 3 wide receiver that was MIA last week, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Chicago’s passing game stumbled out of the gates.

JUSTIN FIELDS 🎯 DJ MOORE pic.twitter.com/JiYPNpniPU — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

That said, Fields just delivered a career-best passing performance on Sunday, and there’s no reason to think that he can’t build off of that production on a short week against a suspect Washington defence.

The Commanders have really struggled to generate pressure up front, so if the Bears offensive line can protect Fields, he should be able to pick apart the Washington secondary the way that Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown did last week when they targeted Emmanuel Forbes.

Brown finished that game with nine catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Now it’s time for Moore to go to work against Forbes and deliver another solid stat line for fantasy football league managers and anyone betting on Moore props tonight.

I’ll be among those bettors as I’ve locked in Moore to go over 48.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Justin Fields surviving maybe the entire OL not knowing the snap count (?) and/or some form of six-man protection issues vs. four rushers (??) and firing a SEED to DJ Moore on 3rd-and-10. pic.twitter.com/heFhdyXDZU — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 2, 2023

I don’t envision the Bears being in a position where they don’t need to throw the football in the second half, and if Fields and Moore click early, we might not have to wait that long for this best to cash.

If there’s one positive to take from last week’s loss, it’s the fact that the Chicago passing game finally delivered a strong performance. I’m banking on them building off that tonight.

Give me D.J. Moore over 48.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

All four MLB wild-card series end in a sweep

Wednesday marked just the second day in MLB postseason history on which four teams were eliminated.

The last time that happened was October of 1996.

There have been 245 instances all-time where there were at least 4 series in a given round of the MLB, NBA or NHL playoffs.



This is the first time all of them ended in sweeps. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 5, 2023

After ending their 18-game playoff losing streak with a 3-1 win in Game 1, the Twins clinched their first postseason series win since 2002 with a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Minnesota, which had lost nine consecutive postseason series, will face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

The Astros, which are the favourite to win the AL, are a -150 favourite to win that ALDS. The Twins are +122 to reach the ALCS at FanDuel.

In the other AL wild-card series, the Rangers dominated the Rays with back-to-back wins by a combined 11-1 score.

Texas improved to 7-0 all-time at Tropicana Field in the playoffs. The Rangers opened as a pick’em versus the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

Meanwhile in the National League, the Diamondbacks rallied from down multiple runs to beat the Brewers for the second game in a row.

Arizona trailed 3-0 in Game 1 and 2-0 in Game 2.

The @Dbacks are the 4th team to overcome a multi-run deficit in each of their first 2 postseason games, joining:



2009 Yankees

2008 Rays

1956 Dodgers



Each of those other 3 teams did so at home. pic.twitter.com/75Cre5yZc0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2023

The Diamondbacks won both games to sweep Milwaukee.

Arizona is +160 to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

We’d like 3 more of these please and thank you. 😌 pic.twitter.com/mNzPPNHpkr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 5, 2023

The Dodgers are the biggest favourite in the divisional round at -200 to win their series.

Finally, the Phillies cruised to back-to-back wins over the Marlins with a 7-1 win in Game 2 that tied their largest win in a series-clinching game in franchise history.

They’ll be in for a much tougher test in the Divisional Round with a date against the World Series favourites on deck in the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is -184 to win their NLDS and +260 to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning. Philadelphia is +148 to upset the Braves and +800 to win the World Series.

Personally, I can’t wait to see the Philly and Atlanta go head-to-head in the NLDS.

Fortunately, we get a couple of days off to catch our breath and enjoy some football before the NLDS begins on Saturday.