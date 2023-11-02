Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

No rookie quarterback has ever led his team to a win on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time.

Will Levis will try to become the first to ever do it as he tries to help the Tennessee Titans keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Thursday Night Football.

The 33rd-overall pick in this year’s draft completed 65.5 per cent of his attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Levis became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four or more touchdown passes in his first NFL game. Tonight, he’ll get another opportunity to make history.

Rookie quarterbacks are 0-5 all-time in prime-time games in Pittsburgh. In fact, over the past 20 seasons, the only rookie quarterback to win a start in Pittsburgh is Dak Prescott.

The other 15 first-year quarterbacks who had the opportunity went a combined 0-15 straight up.

Can Levis surprise again and lead the Titans to a win on the road in prime time to get them back to .500?

Or will the Steelers continue their dominance versus rookie quarterbacks and clinch a crucial win as they continue to fight for position in the loaded AFC North?

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh has won four of its past six games to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC as we hit the midway mark of the season.

However, playing in the loaded AFC North will make the potential path to the postseason that much more difficult for the Steelers.

Both the Browns and Steelers lost today, while the Ravens and Bengals won. Updated AFC North standings:



Ravens: 6-2

Bengals: 4-3

Steelers: 4-3

Browns: 4-3 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 29, 2023

All four AFC North teams are 4-3 or better.

Despite notable wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh is still considered more likely to miss than make the playoffs at FanDuel.

Of course, the Steelers could take a huge step towards contending for the postseason with wins over the Titans and Green Bay Packers in front of their home fans over the next two weeks.

Pittsburgh opened -2.5 at FanDuel for tonight’s game. The spread touched as high as -4.5, before coming back down to the current number at -2.5.

NFL debut, and an NVP win! It's deserved!



Congrats to @Titans Will Levis, Week 8 NVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y0770V24uk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2023

While I lean Steelers in this matchup, my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football if focused on the tight end that Levis targeted five times in last week’s win over Atlanta.

TE target share leaders over the last month



Darren Waller-28.0%

Dalton Schultz-27.5%

Travis Kelce-27.1%

Evan Engram-25.2%

T.J. Hockenson-24.3%

Chig Okonkwo-23.5%

Mark Andrews-22.3%

George Kittle-22.2%

David Njoku-21.4%

Sam LaPorta-21.2%

Trey McBride, Dallas Goedert-20.4% — TJ Hernandez (@TJHernandez) November 1, 2023

Chigoziem Okonkwo has averaged 6.0 targets over his past three games as the second option in the Titans passing game behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Okonkwo has three or more catches in five of his past six games, including four for 23 yards in the win over the Falcons.

Wednesday evening takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ONBz01TTTw — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 1, 2023

A bad drop prevented Okonkwo from putting up an even better number against Atlanta.

On the flip side, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram just torched the Pittsburgh defence with 10 catches for 88 yards in Week 8.

Evan Engram gets a first down and much more on 1st and 20.



📺: #JAXvsPIT on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/jyDnGrM4ZH — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

Mark Andrews had six catches for 65 yards against the Steelers in Week 5. Dalton Schultz had three catches for 42 yards and a score against them in Week 4.

Pittsburgh will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which will make this matchup even more appealing.

I’ll take Okonkwo over 2.5 receptions as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.