Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football
No rookie quarterback has ever led his team to a win on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time.
Will Levis will try to become the first to ever do it as he tries to help the Tennessee Titans keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Thursday Night Football.
The 33rd-overall pick in this year’s draft completed 65.5 per cent of his attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Levis became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four or more touchdown passes in his first NFL game. Tonight, he’ll get another opportunity to make history.
Rookie quarterbacks are 0-5 all-time in prime-time games in Pittsburgh. In fact, over the past 20 seasons, the only rookie quarterback to win a start in Pittsburgh is Dak Prescott.
The other 15 first-year quarterbacks who had the opportunity went a combined 0-15 straight up.
Can Levis surprise again and lead the Titans to a win on the road in prime time to get them back to .500?
Or will the Steelers continue their dominance versus rookie quarterbacks and clinch a crucial win as they continue to fight for position in the loaded AFC North?
This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football
Pittsburgh has won four of its past six games to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC as we hit the midway mark of the season.
However, playing in the loaded AFC North will make the potential path to the postseason that much more difficult for the Steelers.
All four AFC North teams are 4-3 or better.
Despite notable wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh is still considered more likely to miss than make the playoffs at FanDuel.
Of course, the Steelers could take a huge step towards contending for the postseason with wins over the Titans and Green Bay Packers in front of their home fans over the next two weeks.
Pittsburgh opened -2.5 at FanDuel for tonight’s game. The spread touched as high as -4.5, before coming back down to the current number at -2.5.
While I lean Steelers in this matchup, my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football if focused on the tight end that Levis targeted five times in last week’s win over Atlanta.
Chigoziem Okonkwo has averaged 6.0 targets over his past three games as the second option in the Titans passing game behind DeAndre Hopkins.
Okonkwo has three or more catches in five of his past six games, including four for 23 yards in the win over the Falcons.
A bad drop prevented Okonkwo from putting up an even better number against Atlanta.
On the flip side, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram just torched the Pittsburgh defence with 10 catches for 88 yards in Week 8.
Mark Andrews had six catches for 65 yards against the Steelers in Week 5. Dalton Schultz had three catches for 42 yards and a score against them in Week 4.
Pittsburgh will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which will make this matchup even more appealing.
I’ll take Okonkwo over 2.5 receptions as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.