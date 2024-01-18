Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet to consider for NFL divisional round

The Toronto Raptors season win total was set at 36.5 at FanDuel when the regular season tipped off.

It never dipped below 35.5, until last night.

The Raptors traded All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a package that includes Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks. Toronto also received Kira Lewis from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal.

From a betting perspective, the trade’s biggest impact was on the Raptors season win total, which plummeted from 35.5 to 29.5 at FanDuel.

Toronto beat the Miami Heat 121-97 as a three-point underdog at FanDuel, giving Raptors fans hope that this team could still compete for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Regardless of what happens next, Toronto’s season win total dropping from 35.5 to 29.5 sets up a significant middle opportunity for all of us who had already bet the under.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Jan. 18, 2024.

A FanDuel Best Bet for the NFL divisional playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line Sunday evening.

Buffalo opened -2.5 at FanDuel. That number hasn’t moved.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen has quickly become the best QB rivalry in the league and it’s not hard to see why.



The two are 3-3 head-to-head and about to meet in the postseason for the third time in the last four years. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/HA1q7e4ACO — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2024

In a week in which FanDuel has three NFL spreads that are currently 6.5 points or higher, Sunday’s showdown between the Bills and Chiefs is expected to be the marquee event that could go either way.

In a game that is expected to be decided by a field goal, I’ll jump on the opportunity to bet on an MVP-calibre quarterback to showcase his skill set with his legs in the frigid temperatures at Orchard Park.

Patrick Mahomes sees Brady-Manning rivalry forming between his Chiefs, Josh Allen's Bills: "Hopefully we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us"https://t.co/bXgcHpQtGL pic.twitter.com/6sZj4kiY5z — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 18, 2024

In last week’s 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Josh Allen accounted for all four Buffalo touchdowns.

Allen ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on just eight attempts, including a 52-yard rushing score, which is the second-longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in NFL postseason history.

Allen became just the second player in NFL postseason history with three touchdown passes and 70 rushing yards in a playoff game.

With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line against the Chiefs, I believe he will be motivated to use his legs early and often once again as he attempts to lead Buffalo to a monumental win over Kansas City.

Allen’s rushing yards prop for this weekend is currently set at over/under 44.5 at FanDuel.

Allen 40+ rushing yards is currently -160 at FanDuel.

While I’m tempted to lay the juice and take Allen 40 or more rushing as a FanDuel Best Bet, I also have the option of taking one of the massive favourites for this weekend’s game outright as a Same Game Parlay +.

Saturday, we're back at the Bank 😈 pic.twitter.com/Yy7TOLdBhZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2024

For as impressive as the Houston Texans looked against the Cleveland Browns in last week’s win, this will be a much different beast going on the road, in the elements in Baltimore, against the most dominant team in the NFL in the Ravens.

I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay + with Allen 40 or more rushing yards and Baltimore to win at -104 as my first FanDuel Best Bet for the divisional round.