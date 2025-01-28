Morning Coffee: Coaching could tip the scales at Super Bowl 59

In the National Football League, the spotlight always shines brightest on the game’s biggest superstars.

Their ability to dominate at the highest level with the type of speed, strength, and talent that makes them appear almost superhuman at times is what leaves football fans marvelling every single NFL Sunday.

Twelve days from now, some of the league’s top stars will take centre stage once again when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet at Super Bowl 59.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones will lead the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Carter are set to guide the NFC champion Eagles.

In the final days leading up to Super Bowl 59, we’ll get the opportunity to read, watch, and listen to a ton of breakdowns and analysis on the key players who are expected to make the type of game-changing plays that will ultimately be the difference in the season finale.

Most if not all that information will be important for anyone betting on the big game to consider.

Hopefully, at some point, we hear a lot more on the role that the coaches for both teams will play in the outcome of the Super Bowl. It seems like neither one has got the credit they deserve for their outstanding seasons.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025.

Coaching could tip the scales at Super Bowl 59

How many times have you listened to somebody go out of their way to blame an NFL coach following a loss?

How many times have you listened to somebody go out of their way to give a coach the credit for the win?

In the aftermath of Championship Sunday, I heard a lot of talk about Mahomes and Josh Allen, and rightfully so. Mahomes and Allen are among the league’s elite QBs, and only one of them could make it to the Super Bowl in the loaded AFC.

I also heard a lot of talk about Dalton Kincaid and Buffalo’s final offensive play in the loss to Kansas City.

Then there’s all the talk about the referees.

Maybe it’s easier to point to individual plays and the role that penalties – called and uncalled – play in the outcome of the championship games, but it seems lazy to me.

It also seems like neither coaching staff has received the credit they deserve.

The Eagles have won 17 of 20 games, dating back to the regular season, and they just overcame several notable injuries to set a franchise record for their largest margin of victory in a playoff win in the NFC Championship.

Yet, I can count on one hand the number of people I’ve heard praise Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff. I can promise you that he would be run out of town in Philly if the Eagles lost eight straight road playoff games.

Meanwhile, by the time his career is over, Andy Reid might be considered the greatest coach in NFL history.

He’s the winningest coach in Chiefs franchise history. He’s also the winningest coach in Eagles franchise history.

Watching back the film from Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills, it’s remarkable to see how Reid puts his players in position to succeed.

Kansas City is headed to its third straight Super Bowl. It will be Reid’s sixth Super Bowl appearance – tying Don Shula for the second most by a head coach all-time behind only Bill Belichick (10).

The Chiefs have now won 17 straight one-score games. That’s a remarkable feat on its own.

Especially of late, I’ve heard some wild takes on why Kansas City continues to come out on top in close games.

Personally, I believe it’s a blend of elite talent, elite coaching, and unparalleled continuity and intent that has led to their modern-day dynasty.

At the very least, that combination has helped the Chiefs win nine straight playoff games and become the first two-time defending champion to make it to three straight Super Bowls.

The spread for Super Bowl 59 opened at Chiefs -1.5 at FanDuel. Two days later, that number still hasn’t moved. I’ve heard a couple of people I respect in the betting space make the point that they believe the number will move in favour of the Eagles at some point.

As someone who is sitting on the Chiefs to win it all at +550, I haven’t been interested in moving off my position.

The fact that the spread for Super Bowl 59 is less than a field goal is a testament to how evenly matched these teams appear to be on paper.

With the spread remaining under a field goal, coaching could ultimately be the difference in the biggest game of the season.

Hopefully, regardless of the result, the winning coaching staffs get the credit that they deserve. They’ve certainly played a bigger role in their team’s success than it seems most casual football fans recognize.