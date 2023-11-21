Morning Coffee: Eagles now a co-favourite to win Super Bowl at FanDuel

The Philadelphia Eagles have seven more stops before they’ll return to the playoffs to chase a Super Bowl ring.

Last night, they earned the right to be called a co-favourite to win it all this season.

The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 as a +130 money line underdog on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia entered the Super Bowl rematch as the third choice to win it all at +500 odds at FanDuel. Following last night’s win, the Eagles are now a co-favourite to win it all along with the Chiefs at +450 odds at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Nov. 21, 2023.

Eagles co-Favourite to win Super Bowl at FanDuel

The Eagles opened at +900 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel back in March.

After winning nine of their first 10 games to climb to the top of the NFL standings, Philadelphia joined Kansas City as a co-favourite to win it all at +450 last night.

In our winning era pic.twitter.com/SnnPIUyU0i — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2023

Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns as the Eagles rallied to upset the Chiefs 21-17 in their own stadium on Monday Night Football.

Kansas City was previously 4-0 against Philadelphia with Andy Reid as head coach.

For the first time in his career, Jason Kelce beats Andy Reid and his brother. pic.twitter.com/KGFyZ5UIzw — Gabriella Galati (@ella_galati) November 21, 2023

Reid’s Chiefs had won five straight games off a bye week before last night’s loss.

Meanwhile, the dominant trend towards the under in NFL prime-time games continued.

The under is now 12-1 in Monday Night Football games and 27-8 overall in #NFL prime-time games this season. @FanDuelCanada adjusted from 50.5 on the lookahead line to 45.5 and it didn't matter as anybody who bet the under is a winner again. #GamblingX https://t.co/7Abwy61cvJ — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) November 21, 2023

Despite the total dropping from 50.5 on the lookahead line to 45.5 at FanDuel, the under was still a winner as the two teams combined for 38 points in a 21-17 win by the Eagles.

The under improved to 11-1 on Monday Night Football.

Finally, after leading Philadelphia to an important win on the road, Hurts is now the clear MVP favourite at FanDuel.

WE LET THEM RIDE!! 🐎



Hurts touchdown cashed both parlays on MNF💰 https://t.co/fwT1j8Ip4j pic.twitter.com/9xaHAN8EjO — Tekeyah Singh (@TekeyahS) November 21, 2023

Hurts to win NFL regular-season MVP went from +300 to +250 after last night’s victory.

Patrick Mahomes went from a co-favourite at +300 to the third choice to win the MVP award at +460. Lamar Jackson is now the second choice to win MVP at +420 odds at FanDuel.

Tua Tagovailoa, who is +500 to win MVP, is the only other player with shorter than 15-to-1 odds to win that award.

Football is family pic.twitter.com/rha1E2Pwdj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2023

There’s no doubt that Hurts and the Eagles are a legitimate Super Bowl contender once again.

Last night, they proved it again by earning a measure of redemption with a prime-time win in Kansas City.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Week 12

Monday morning’s FanDuel Best Bet didn’t hit as A.J. Brown was held to one catch for eight yards in the Eagles win.

This morning, I’m looking to turn the page with a winner for Week 12.

It’s a short week with three games on the schedule for American Thanksgiving Thursday.

While we will have to wait for player props, I’m not going to wait until Thursday to lock in my first FanDuel Best Bet for Week 12.

Aidan Hutchinson QB pressures in his rookie year: 53



Aidan Hutchinson QB pressures thru 11 weeks this season: 58



🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/Dbauvd4HiW — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) November 20, 2023

I’ll take a two-leg parlay with the Dallas Cowboys -2.5 and Detroit Lions -2.5 on the alt spreads for Thursday’s games at -160 odds.

Dallas is coming off back-to-back double-digit wins over the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers the past two weeks.

They are a double-digit favourite against the Washington Commanders, which are coming off a brutal loss to the Giants.

I don’t want to lay 10.5, but I’m fine with taking Dallas to win by a field goal.

Meanwhile, I also like the Lions to win by a field goal or more against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit is 6-1 against the spread over its last seven games as a favourite and 11-1 ATS over its last 12 division games.

While the Packers surprised the Los Angeles Chargers at home last week, I think the Lions will fare better against them at home this week.

It isn’t pretty, but I’ll take both the Lions and Cowboys at -2.5 on the alt spread in a two-team parlay at -160 as my first FanDuel Best Bet for Week 12.