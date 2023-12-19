Morning Coffee: How the NFL betting team hit a 169-1 parlay at FanDuel

The NFL season is a marathon.

For the NFL betting team at TSN, the goal has always been to fill the year with as many milestone victories as possible, in an effort to create the types of lasting memories that will make the journey unforgettable.

None of us will ever forget Week 15.

In case you missed it, we combined our best bets for Week 15 into the ultimate eight-leg parlay at FanDuel.

Last night, we cashed that parlay at 169-to-1 odds.

For perspective, a $10 bet would have paid $1,691.

This morning, I get to start this column with a huge shout-out to Eric Cohen, Evan Render, Christian Marin, Chris Brieda, Drew Morrison, Luke Bellus and Connor Ford.

That’s officially the biggest winner in the history of the TSN betting department.

We’re on to Week 16.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

How the NFL betting team hit a 169-1 parlay at FanDuel

The concept for the NFL Squares idea is simple. Eight members of our staff submit their best bets each week. The audience can tail our individual best bets or combine them into a parlay for a much larger payout.

Anyone who tailed the staff picks for Week 15 couldn’t lose.

Members of our team combined their favourite NFL bets for Week 15 in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on @FanDuelCanada! 🤑



Here's what we're rolling with this weekend: https://t.co/lHWR4SkwW3 pic.twitter.com/BFzjwSTzkO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 16, 2023

After going a combined 12-4 the previous two weeks, we went a perfect 8-0 with our best bets for Week 15.

All we needed heading into Monday Night Football was DK Metcalf to finish with over 61.5 receiving yards. He ended up with five catches for 78 yards.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, we cashed another winner with the FanDuel Best Bet in Morning Coffee.

Week 15 of the NFL season was a memorable one. 💰



Cash two more @FanDuelCanada best bets. ✅

Cash a 169-1 parlay with the @TSN_Edge team. ✅



Our staff picks are 20-4 over the past three weeks. We're on to Week 16. 🔥 https://t.co/uBqQH0pLur #GamblingX https://t.co/5OAAReqAPP — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) December 19, 2023

In Monday’s column, I went with a Same Game Parlay that featured Metcalf to record 50 or more receiving yards and his rookie teammate Jaxson Smith-Njigba to record 25 or more receiving yards at -110 odds.

No, it wasn’t an eight-leg, 169-to-1 parlay. Still, it felt just as good to lock in another winner.

As I highlighted off the top, the NFL season is a marathon.

For all of us that cover the sport for the TSN betting team, there is a lot of work that goes into the product behind the scenes each week.

Our entire team deserves a ton of credit for all of their hard work this season.

After cashing the NFL best bets parlay for Week 15 at 169-to-1 odds, it’s the perfect time to acknowledge their elite work ethic.

The standard has been set. None of us will forget what went down in Week 15.

Seahawks upset Eagles on Monday Night Football

In the afterglow of last night’s celebration, it was easy to forget that the game had some major implications beyond cashing a massive parlay.

The Seahawks rallied to snap their longest losing streak under head coach Pete Carroll and improve to 7-7.

They are one of seven NFC teams with six or seven wins heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Seattle’s odds to make the playoffs moved all the way from +190 to -150 at FanDuel following last night’s win.

The Seahawks will close out the regular season with games against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.

If they can win out, they won’t need much help to get into the playoffs in the crowded NFC race.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s odds to win the NFC East took a small hit following a third straight loss.

How predictable is the Eagles offense?



This predictable:pic.twitter.com/U6gbwRD5Xq — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) December 19, 2023

The Eagles went from -550 to -270 to win their division at FanDuel after last night’s game. The Dallas Cowboys are +220 to win the NFC East with the more difficult schedule on paper.

It will be very interesting to see how the final three weeks play out with a lot left to be determined in an intriguing NFC playoff race.