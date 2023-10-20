Morning Coffee: TNF winners remain undefeated against the spread

In the NFL, the difference between winning and losing often comes down to the slimmest of margins.

The same is true when it comes to betting on the league.

Anyone who placed a wager on the New Orleans Saints to win last night learned that lesson the hard way.

After watching the Saints rally from down 15 points to tie the game at 24 in the final frame, New Orleans allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to march 53 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in just 51 seconds.

The Saints had an opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth quarter when Derek Carr found tight end Foster Moreau running wide open in the end zone, but the ball bounced off Moreau’s hands and fell to the ground.

Hopefully, Moreau didn’t take that moment too hard, as much more went into that loss than just one drop.

Meanwhile, after all of the talk about Trevor Lawrence’s knee injury and the potential limitations it would have on his performance, Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback looked just fine last night.

In fact, Lawrence went for a career-high 59 rushing yards, leading the Jaguars in rushing for the first time in his career.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

TNF winners remain undefeated against the spread

The Saints had gone under the total in 12 straight games entering Thursday Night Football – the longest such streak in the NFL over the last 35 seasons.

The total for last night’s game closed at 40.5 at FanDuel.

The two teams combined for 55 points in one of the most dramatic prime-time games we’ve seen so far this season.

Doug Pederson improved to 8-0 straight up all-time on Thursday Night Football.

The winner of Thursday Night Football has covered in six of the seven games, with one push.

Meanwhile, the Saints fell to 0-7-1 in their last eight games as an ATS favourite.

While there seemed to be plenty of finger pointing throughout last night’s game, the biggest issue remains the inability for New Orleans to execute in the red zone.

Gotta feel for Foster Moreau after dropping that pass.. he was devastated.



His teammates were consoling him on the sidelines. This game doesn’t fall completely on his shoulders. Hope he knows that. pic.twitter.com/I2zClbjtZx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 20, 2023

The Saints went 2-of-5 in the red zone last night and 1-of-3 in goal-to-go situations.

New Orleans also went 3-of-18 on third down in the loss.

Foster Moreau was sitting on the bench, postgame helmet still on. Juwan Johnson had his arm around him. Alvin Kamara came up and got Foster, hugged him and walked him to the locker room. Great teammates ❤️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/sT60bqNVTJ — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 20, 2023

As someone who recommended a play on Chris Olave to register 60 or more receiving yards, the lack of execution was difficult to watch.

Carr attempted 55 passes in the loss. Olave finished with a season-high 15 targets, but he finished with just seven catches for 57 yards.

Ultimately, he fell three yards short of the number I needed to cash the FanDuel Best Bet in Thursday’s Morning Coffee column.

For as disappointing as that result was, it’s another example of how the difference between winning and losing often comes down to the slimmest of margins.

This morning, I’m looking to turn the page and get back on track with a FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s games.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Week 7 in the NFL

While they ultimately got the win and improved to 4-2 this season, the majority of Buffalo Bills fans will tell you that their 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football didn’t go as smoothly as they had expected.

The Bills never appeared close to covering the spread as a 15.5-point favourite in that win.

While it wasn’t the most convincing victory, Buffalo is in an excellent position to turn the page with a more convincing win against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots have dropped five of six games to open the season, including two of the most lopsided losses of the Bill Belichick era against the Saints and Dallas Cowboys.

"[The Patriots] let another one slip away" 😬@SweetFeet_White breaks down the 1-5 Patriots on the latest episode of The Local Angle with @itsbrianbarrett



Full Episode ➡️ https://t.co/QsLls7VDMk pic.twitter.com/coG0q3oRdg — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) October 16, 2023

The Bills are currently an 8.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game at FanDuel.

It’s the first time that New England has been an underdog of at least 8.5 points since September of 2001, when Tom Brady made his first career start in a 44-13 win over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts as a 12.5-point underdog.

.@TedyBruschi on if Bill Belichick's run in New England is ending:



"I think Bill Belichick is considering it. ... I have always known Bill to only coach for meaningful wins ... division championships, playoff wins, Super Bowls. ... The meaningful wins are now all for him." pic.twitter.com/QUcvYzuwBL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 16, 2023

This time around, I’m not betting on Mac Jones to get the result that Patriots fans want to see.

As someone who recommended a play on New England to finish with under 7.5 wins, I don’t see a path towards Belichick turning things around this season.

While I’m tempted to take Buffalo to win and cover on the road, I’ll go with a two-team parlay instead and pair the Bills -2.5 on the alt spread with the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Minnesota Vikings outright on Monday Night Football.

Here's our first look at Josh Allen throwing this week after suffering injury to his right shoulder in Sunday night's win over the Giants.



Allen was listed as limited during yesterday's walk thru.



Note: Shoulder stretching to start video is part of normal routine.#Bills pic.twitter.com/3edwUUPBiv — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 19, 2023

That two-leg parlay with the Bills -2.5 and the 49ers money line can be found at FanDuel right now at -140 odds.