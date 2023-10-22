EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed his second straight game with a neck injury and Tyrod Taylor got the start for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Jones returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the Sunday night's game in Buffalo against the Bills. He was limited to throwing the ball and was not cleared for contact before Friday's workout.

Coach Brian Daboll listed Jones as questionable. When the teams started warmups Sunday, Jones was on the sideline dressed in a windbreaker and sweats.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Giants' loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 8 on a blind-side sack by Andrew Van Ginkel.

Taylor started against the Bills and threw for 200 yards, getting the offense into the red zone five times. None of the opportunities yielded a touchdown as the Giants lost their fourth straight game, 14-9.

