New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury.

He missed two straight practices earlier this week and while Jones said he hoped to play Sunday night, Daboll confirmed Friday the quarterback would not make it back in time.

Jones was hurt in New York's 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend on a fourth-quarter sack. He also missed time last season because of a neck injury.

The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $160 million contract in the off-season and has thrown for 884 yards with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions in five games so far this season.

The Giants (1-4) sit last in the NFC East Division.