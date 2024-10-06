LONDON (AP) — The New York Jets have activated third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Martinez would serve as an emergency quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor.

The 40-year-old Rodgers had a sore left knee after last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos but said he felt “pretty good” on Friday.

As expected, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will miss his third straight game because of an injured toe. The veteran was limited in practice this week and had been listed as doubtful for the game.

Mosley had sustained a bruised right big toe in the first half of New York’s 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Jets receiver Malachi Corley was also inactive, as were T Morgan Moses, OL Max Mitchell, RB Israel Abanikanda, and CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

The Vikings have elevated running back Myles Gaskin and safety Bobby McCain to the active roster. Their inactives were WR Trishton Jackson, QB Brett Rypien, CR Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Jalen Redmond, and T Walter Rouse.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl