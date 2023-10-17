While it's still his intention to return to action for the New York Jets this year, Aaron Rodgers threw cold water on a quick return during his weekly appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show.

"Let's just cool our jets a little bit," Rodgers said of any kind of impending return.

"I felt great and I have just a little bit of a limp..



Throwing feels great and standing isn't a problem" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/TT29jAFk3n pic.twitter.com/nvzdEFmRuS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023

The 38-year-old pivot was on the field at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday throwing passes ahead of his team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles only weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles incurred in the first game of the season.

Though Rodgers concedes his recovery is progressing ahead of schedule, there is still no timetable for a potential return for an injury that traditionally requires nine months to a year of rehabilitation.

“We’re kind of way ahead in just even saying that,” Rodgers said of getting back on the field. “They’re just markers. You saw me walk without crutches and throw on the field. Another marker’s gonna be jogging. And then another marker’s gonna be going through a pregame workout, probably, and get on a practice field. All of these are gonna take time. There’s critical markers I have to hit.”

The Jets sit 3-3 in Rodgers' absence with Zach Wilson under centre. Currently on their bye week, the Jets return to action on Oct. 29 with a game against the New York Giants (1-5).