FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Williams is getting closer to being a full go for the New York Jets.

The veteran wide receiver was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 7 and has since been participating in individual drills at practice and running routes on the side. Williams says he's feeling good and now has his sights set on clearing another hurdle in his return from a torn ACL.

“I think next week I'm going to be doing some team (drills),” Williams said Monday. “Just getting in the rhythm of doing things with the team and lining up and going through some plays.”

The 29-year-old Williams was injured in the third week of the season last year while with the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March, with New York hoping he could team with Garrett Wilson to give Aaron Rodgers two star playmaking wide receivers in their offense.

And Williams is looking forward to getting on the field for full practices — and to play in games again.

“I'm always excited,” he said. “This is what we do. I mean, we play football. So whenever you get an opportunity to go out there, you're itching for it. So I'm excited for the opportunity to get in, get some reps with the QBs and see how far this thing goes.”

In seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards while averaging 15.6 yards a catch with 31 touchdowns. With the Jets, Williams expects to be “another playmaker” who can give them a consistent and reliable downfield presence.

“I feel like I can make plays, whether it's down the field, between the hashes, outside the numbers — it don't matter,” Williams said. “Just make plays. Be a physical guy in the running game. Just add another element to the offense, another threat.”

NOTES: Rodgers and the offense had perhaps their worst practice of camp, with the unit unable to find consistency through the session. Practice ended when Rodgers threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Tony Adams. “There's a top-5 defense on the other side,” coach Robert Saleh said, crediting that side of the ball for its performance. ... TE Jeremy Ruckert returned to practice with a red no-contact jersey after missing a few days with a concussion. ... Saleh said CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (groin), DT Leki Fotu (hamstring) and S Isaiah Oliver (undisclosed) will be out for the rest of training camp, but should be ready for Week 1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl