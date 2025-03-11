Keep up with all the latest news an rumours from the NFL in TSN.ca's Free Agency Blog

Canadian Holland lands with Giants

The New York Giants and safety Jevon Holland have agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $30.3 million and can reach up to $46.8M in incentives.

The Coquitlam, B.C., native has spent his entire four-year career with the Miami Dolphins after being selected 36th overall in the 2021 Draft.

Last season, the 25-year-old recorded 62 combined tackles and one forced fumble. Holland has tallied five interceptions, five sacks, and 301 total tackles in 60 career games.

Vikings make big splashes with DT Allen, OG Fries

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is set to sign a three-year, $60 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The former Washington Commander played just eight games last season, recording three sacks, 19 tackles, and seven QB hits.

Allen, 30, has spent his entire eight-year career with Washington, posting 42 sacks and 401 tackles in 109 games.

The team also agreed to terms with former Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Will Fries on a five-year, $88 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Vikings also agreed to terms with C Ryan Kelly on Monday, further bolstering their offensive line.

Jones choosing between Vikings, Colts

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is reportedly choosing between the Vikings and Colts, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

The 27-year-old was released by the New York Giants after 10 games last season, where he threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team went 2-8 with Jones under centre.

Jones signed with the Vikings practice squad on Nov. 27, five days after being released by the Giants, and was promoted to the active roster on Jan. 7.

Vikings closing in on Hargrave

After signing DT Jonathan Allen, the Vikings appear to be closing in on a deal with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The team plans to sign him on Wednesday once his release from the San Francisco 49ers becomes official.

Dolphins reach agreements with Melifonwu, Campbell

The Miami Dolphins and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Detroit Lions third-round pick played three games last year, tallying one sack and ten tackles.

The Dolphins are also re-signing defensive back Elijah Campbell to a one-year, $1.9 million deal.

Campbell, 29, played 17 games last season, recording 11 tackles and one forced fumble.

Falcons expected to sign LB Deablo

The Atlanta Falcons are set to sign linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year, $14 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old played 14 games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, recording 63 tackles, one sack, and four QB hits in 14 games.

He was originally drafted in the third round (80th overall) by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bengals re-sign CB Wilson

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing cornerback Marco Wilson to a one-year, $1.52M deal.

The four-year veteran split last season between the Bengals and New England Patriots totalling 17 tackles in 16 games.