The NFL season rolls into Week 6 and RedZone will be your one-stop shop for all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and four games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1pm et/10am PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 6.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks

One split second was all Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf needed to react to a bullet throw from Geno Smith in the back of the end zone to open the scoring against the New York Giants in his team’s Week 4 victory.

Playing off defensive back Deonte Banks, Metcalf acted as if the play was over before reaching out at the last second and pulling in the TD reception in the 24-3 victory.

Metcalf and the Seahawks return from their Week 5 bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road at Paycor Stadium trying to maintain the momentum of a three-game winning streak.

“Just take it one game at a time,” Metcalf said after practice on Wednesday. “Pete’s done a great job of trying to get us back in the game week mindset after a week of not playing and just watching football games.”

The 25-year-old has two touchdowns this season and 37 over the course of his five-season NFL career.

Metcalf’s first career game was against the Bengals in Week 1 of the 2019 season. Though he did not find the end zone, he made four catches for 89 yards as the Seahawks won 21-20.

While he has racked up 4,486 career yards as a receiver, one of his best-known highlights is actually a touchdown-saving tackle that he made racing back up the field to catch Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals as he attempted to take an interception to the house in 2020.

"I was running, and next thing you know, I see big 14 coming after me," Baker told the Seahawks official team website. "He got me. That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life."

Metcalf had two 100-yard games last season, in Week 4 he caught seven passes for 149 yards against the Detroit Lions and in Week 13 he hauled in eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

This season he has passed the century mark once in four games, pulling down six catches for 112 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

1pm on RedZone

Washington @ Atlanta

Minnesota @ Chicago

Seattle @ Cincinnati

San Francisco @ Cleveland

Carolina @ Miami

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

New Orleans @ Houston

Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua

Five games into his NFL career, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has made headlines every time he has touched the field.

In his first game, he caught 10 passes for 119 yards on the road in a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

He followed that up with an eye-popping 15 catches for 147 yards against the San Francisco 49ers, one of the league’s most heralded defences.

Not only were the 15 receptions a rookie record, the 25 catches over his first two games is also a record for a first-year player.

After posting five catches for 72 yards in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Nacua had another monster game in Week 4, catching nine passes for 163 yards and his first career touchdown in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Matched up against the Philadelphia Eagles’ elite defence in Week 5, the 22-year-old added seven catches, 71 yards and another touchdown to his ledger.

An incredible start to an NFL career, Nacua heads into Week 6 leading the league in receptions and trailing only Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins in yards.

With 46 receptions in five games, the fifth-round pick out of BYU has Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s 2021 rookie record of 104 catches in his sights.

He is also chasing the yards mark belonging to Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers, who finished with 1,473 in the 1960 season.

Nacua currently has 572 yards in his rookie season.

When asked to compare his prized rookie to another superstar receiver that he once coached in Robert Woods, Rams head coach Sean McVay thought the two players’ skill sets matchup up favourably.

“Very similar,” McVay told the media on Monday. “I think you're talking about two really good football players and guys that were focal points of the offence that would not exclusively compete with the ball, but without the ball. So that's consistent.”

4pm on RedZone

New England @ Las Vegas

4:25pm on RedZone

Arizona @ LA Rams

Philadelphia @ New York

Detroit @ Tampa Bay