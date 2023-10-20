The NFL season rolls into Week 7 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are six games in the 1pm window and four games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 7.



Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown

One of the best stories in the NFL, six weeks into the season, is the success of the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions and one of the reasons is their high-powered offence.

Third-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a key contributor to that success and will look to continue that run against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is coming in off a massive game where he caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that ran the Lions record to 5-1 on the season, their best start since 2011.

“We gotta keep going,” St. Brown told the media on Thursday. “I keep saying every week, but I feel like as an offence we feel like [we] can be even better than we were last week. That was a good defence that we played last week and we didn’t run the ball like we wanted to, but we threw the ball quite well. If we can get our run game back going this week and continue on the passing that we did, we’ll be in good shape.”

St. Brown’s game was even more impressive when you consider that he missed the Lions’ Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers with an abdominal injury.

His performance against the Bucs was his third 100-yard game of the season; he also reached the milestone against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and against the Falcons in Week 3, gaining 102 yards in both games.

St. Brown has also reached the end zone three times in his five outings this season.

The Anaheim Hills, Calif., native was elected to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 after making 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

He eclipsed the 100-yard mark four times during his second season in the league.

Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is still posting monster games and scoring touchdowns, now in his 11th season in the league.

Allen caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 20-17, Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

His signature game this season came in Week 3, when he had a franchise-record 18 receptions for 215 yards as the Chargers topped the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Allen also completed a pass to fellow receiver Mike Williams for a 49-yard touchdown.

The Greensboro, N.C., native was selected in the third round, 76th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft when the Chargers were still playing in San Diego and made his debut during the 2013 season.

He has scored 56 receiving touchdowns over his 131 game NFL career from four different quarterbacks: Philip Rivers (33), Justin Herbert (21), Chase Daniel (1) and Kellen Clemens (1).

Last season, Allen faced the Chiefs once and caught five passes for 94 yards in a 30-27 loss.

He has five career touchdowns against Kansas City.

