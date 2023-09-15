The NFL season rolls into Week 2 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and four games in the 4pm window as teams try to build on or bounce back from their opening contests.

Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders – 1pm ET

In his fourth season as a member of the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to be a focal point of an impressive offensive attack.

Though the Bills dropped their season opener to the New York Jets, Diggs once again went over 100 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.

It was the second straight year that Diggs posted 100+ yards and a touchdown in the opener and if he continues last season’s trend, watch out on Sunday.

The 29-year-old caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills torched the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in last year’s Week 2 contest.

“I’m excited, this is going to be the home opener,” Diggs told the media on Thursday. “For me, I’ve been in the league for a little while now, I just get excited to play football. Having the opportunity to go out there and put some good things on display, hopefully and being part of a team that just wants to win. Good bad or indifferent, I feel like when I’m out there, I’m having the time of my life.”

Diggs has been prolific since making the move to Buffalo after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native has reached double digits in touchdowns the last two seasons, scoring 11 in 2022 and 10 in 2021.

In 2020, his first season with the Bills, Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards.

Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams – 4:05pm ET

He’s in the backfield, he’s in the passing game, he’s in the end zone, Christian McCaffrey has been a boost to the San Francisco 49ers offence since joining the team in an October trade with the Carolina Panthers last season.

McCaffrey picked up right where he left off for the 49ers in the opening week of the season, taking a handoff 65 yards to the house one minute into the second half of what turned out to be a 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the explosive back will get the headlines for flying down the sideline and into the end zone, after the game he was quick to highlight the work done around him to help him succeed.

“It was awesome blocking, those guys up front, the whole run game,” McCaffrey told the media after the victory. “It’s an 11-man job and they made great blocks. I got a little spin in there, got sprung and man, it was (Brandon) Aiyuk and Ray Ray (McCloud) downfield. When you’ve got receivers who block like that, it’s a special feeling for a running back because you truly feel like your guys have your back and that’s an awesome feeling to have when you’re out there.”

Including the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Steelers, McCaffrey has scored a touchdown, either rushing or receiving, in seven straight regular season games.

He has only failed to find the end zone in three games since joining San Francisco and has two multiple score games.

The 27-year-old also scored a major in all three playoff games the 49ers played last season. He had a TD catch against the Seattle Seahawks and rushed for scores against the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey faced the Rams twice last season, once with the Panthers and once with the 49ers, and he posted 31 carries for 163 yards and touchdown while adding 15 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown receiving.

