Defensive end Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $122.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal will make him the highest-paid defensive player in history.

That $34 million annual payout surpasses the $31.7 million average belonging to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the $122.5 million in full guarantees surpasses the $80 million mark set by Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.

It also comes before the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning Bosa could be available for that game.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks last season, earning his first All-Pro nod and a third Pro Bowl berth. He has 43 sacks in 51 games.

More to follow.