The NFL's oldest player is finally ready to hang up his cleats.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed on Tuesday that 43-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters is expected to retire after 19 seasons.

Peters did not see game action in 2024, but spent the season on the Seahawks' practice roster. He appeared in eight games for the team in 2023.

A native of Bowie County, TX, Peters signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2004.

After five seasons with the Bills, Peters signed with the Philadelphia Eagles with whom he would spend 11 seasons and win Super Bowl LII. He would go on to suit up for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys before finishing his career with the Seahawks.

Peters ends his career with 248 games played, the fourth-most all-time by an OT. He was named a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and was a First-Team All-Pro in both 2011 and 2013.

Presuming he plays in 2025, quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes over the mantle of the league's oldest player. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player turned 41 this past December.