Now We Go: How does this 36-1 NFL awards parlay lose?

With Week 9 underway, we have officially reached the midway point of the 2024 NFL Season.

There is still so much left to be determined, but favourites have emerged to win four major awards in the league, and if the season ended today, we’d have a pretty good idea of who would take home some hardware.

Currently, a four-leg parlay on the favourites to win Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, as well as Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year pays 36-1.

Let’s take a look at those four and identify the biggest threats to knock off the current favourite.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is +270 to be named MVP this year.

Allen has finished in the top five of MVP voting three times in the last four seasons. His 107.6 rating is currently the best of his career, and he has only thrown one interception through eight games after averaging over one per game in 2023.

Allen’s 6-2 Bills team have a four-game lead in the AFC East and they trail the Kansas City Chiefs by one win for the most in the AFC.

The last eight AFC players to win MVP have all been the quarterback of the No. 1 team in the conference, with the last non-No.1 seed QB to win in the AFC being Peyton Manning with the 2008 Indianapolis Colts.

Lamar Jackon (+380), Patrick Mahomes (+500), Jared Goff (+600), and Jayden Daniels (+900) round out the top grouping as the only other names in the market at 10-to-1 or shorter.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, at +110, is the favourite to win Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry’s first year with the Ravens got off to a slow start with just 130 yards on 31 carries through the opening two weeks of the year.

Since then, he has 816 yards, an average of 7.15 yards per carry, and a league-leading 946 yards after nine weeks. The 30-year-old also leads the league with his 11 total touchdowns and 1,012 yards from scrimmage.

Henry has 140 more yards from scrimmage and five more touchdowns than Saquon Barkley, who is second in the market at +420. Only one other player, Justin Jefferson, has odds of 10-to-1 or lower at +700.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is -135 to win his second Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt leads the NFL with four forced fumbles, and his 6.5 sacks are tied for seventh place in the league, trailing leader Dexter Lawrence by 2.5.

Watt has emerged as the biggest favourite in these four markets, with no other player listed shorter than five-to-one. Only one other player in the market comes in shorter than 10-to-1, with Chris Jones at +900.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Quinn Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders ' Dan Quinn is the favourite to win Coach of the Year at +195.

Quinn has already led them to six wins in his first year at the helm, which is two more than the Commanders had in 2023.

Washington sits atop the NFC East with their 6-2 record. If they hold on to win the division, it will be their first title since stealing the division at 7-9 in 2020.

Quinn was the defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons before taking the job in Washington. The Cowboys were a top five defensive every year Quinn was leading them and have fallen outside the Top 25 in both major defensive categories (points and yards) this year without him.

Sean Payton (+650) and Mike Tomlin (+750) each will have strong cases if they can lead their teams to the playoffs this year. Dan Campbell, Kevin O’Connell and Andy Reid are all listed at +900.

A parlay of Allen, Henry, Watt and Quinn currently pays +3609 on FanDuel, who is the most likely not to cash?