The Philadelphia Eagles have made an addition to their secondary from an NFC East rival.

The Super Bowl champions announced the signing of veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson to a one-year deal on Friday.

Jackson, 29, spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants. He appeared in 14 games in 2024, recording 28 tackles and a forced fumble.

Originally taken with the 18th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC, Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. His best season statistically came in 2018 when he recorded 73 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three forced fumbles.

In 97 games over eight seasons, the Belleville, IL native has 404 tackles, six forced fumbles and four picks, including a pick-six in 2023.